It has been a rough 2023 so far for US importers of Vietnamese pangasius, and it remains uncertain whether things will improve in the second half of the year.

Consumer demand in the US market has evaporated as shoppers struggle to control their food spending in light of ongoing inflation.

The slack demand has led to a slump in wholesale prices, but importers are burdened with large inventories that aren't moving.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data show pangasius imports were cut in half in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2022.