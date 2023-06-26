Singapore-based cultivated meat and seafood producer Shiok Meats, considered a leader in the fledgling sector, announced it will pause its development of cell-cultured seafood and focus on cell-cultured beef.

In a letter posted on LinkedIn in May, Shiok Meats CEO and co-founder Sandhya Sriram said the shift was partly the result of financing issues.

"We are unable to scale crustacean stem cells into production. We are facing issues with cell lines that can scale and then further issues in scale up too," Sriram said.