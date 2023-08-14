US quick-service seafood restaurant chain Captain D has appointed Jeff Wilson as its new CFO.

Wilson will develop and execute financial strategies to support the company's business plans, as well as lead the finance department.

He is joining as Captain D's continues to expand its geographic footprint and introducing new menu offerings, the company said.

Wilson spent the past 15 years at US restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, most recently as the company's vice president of finance and CFO of the food broker Emerging Brands group.

Last year, private equity firm Centre Partners acquired the seafood chain, representing the firm's second time it partnered with Captain D's and its CEO Phil Greifeld.

Centre Partners previously acquired Captain D's in 2013 and exited the business in 2017. The Captain D's management team invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to serve in their current roles.

Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states.