Sidney Azambuja has left his position as director of strategic sourcing at Thai Union-owned Red Lobster, the largest seafood restaurant chain in the United States with over 670 outlets.

An email to Azambuja to confirm his departure received the following reply: "If you are receiving this automatic reply this means I am no long employed at Red Lobster."

Calls to Azambuja for additional comment were not returned.

Azambuja has been in purchasing with the group since 2013, first as manager of seafood procurement when the chain was owned by Darden.