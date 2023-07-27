Naming the "best" seafood restaurant in each US state is an ambitious project to say the least and one likely to inspire more than its share of controversy.

Nevertheless, our friends at Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, have taken on the task.

How was the list developed?

Yelp made it selections by identifying businesses in the seafood category and then ranking those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The restaurants on the list had passing health scores and were marked open on Yelp as of July 19, the company said.

Here is Yelp's list of the top seafood restaurant by state.