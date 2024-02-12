Santa Monica Seafood is nearing completion of its $8 million (€7.4 million) construction project for a 34,000-square-foot seafood processing and distribution facility near Denver, Colorado. The facility, which will be the first in Colorado for the California-based company, will service both foodservice and retail customers.

“We decided in early 2023 to forego any M&A activity given the poor economy and the inflated cost of money. Instead, we decided to open two new operating facilities, one in the Mid-Atlantic area and one in Colorado," said Roger O'Brien, president and CEO of Santa Monica Seafood.