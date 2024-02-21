US restaurants sales are forecast to exceed $1.1 trillion (€1 trillion) this year, reaching a new record.

How much seafood will benefit from this growth, however, is unclear.

The pandemic substantially reshaped the US foodservice sector: According to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), an estimated 110,000 US restaurants shut down in 2020 -- many of them permanently, most of them either casual or high-end restaurants, areas where seafood traditionally stars as a center-of-the-plate attraction and price is not a detriment.