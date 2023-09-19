Mississippi-based Heartland Catfish Company has been named vendor of the year by US quick-service restaurant Golden Chick.
Heartland Catfish has been a supplier of catfish to the fast food chain for more than a decade.
Heartland Catfish describes itself as the largest single producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States.
