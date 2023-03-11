California-based Southwind Foods has acquired Caito Fisheries, a seafood processor with four locations in central and northern California, Southwind Foods told IntraFish on Friday.

Through its locations in San Francisco Pier 45, Fort Bragg, Eureka, and Crescent City, Caito buys fresh seafood directly from fishermen, including Dungeness crab, salmon, black cod, halibut, rockfish, dover, and petrale Sole.

The Caito Brothers -- Joe, Jim and John -- took over the Caito business in 1975 as the fourth generation of Caito’s running the family business.