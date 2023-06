South America-based feed producer Vitapro is turning to fishmeal suppliers in Chile and Mexico to try to offset a shortfall in supplies following the cancellation of the pivotal first season in Peru's north-central fishing zone.

Ten days ago, the government announced it was halting the season because of the presence of a high number of juvenile fish on the fishing grounds in order to protect the resource.

At the start of June, the government authorized a 1.09