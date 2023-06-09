After analyzing the recommendations of the Peruvian Sea Institute (Imarpe), Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) announced the first fishing season for anchovy in the north-central zone will not begin.

In a press conference, the head of Produce, Raul Perez Reyes, said after exploratory fishing carried out between June 3 and 7, Imarpe concluded there are "no biological conditions for the development of extractive activities."

“The sea conditions are not given for the start of the fishing season," said Perez Reyes.