Aquaculture feed giant Skretting's new CEO Maarten Bijl will whilst leading the company focus on impact innovation, building deep customer relationships as well and sustainability.

Skretting's parent company Nutreco announced on Aug. 19 that Bijl would become the new CEO as outgoing executive Bastiaan van Tilburg, who only led the company for just over a year, took up the CEO position at Nutreco.

Van Tilburg was appointed Skretting's CEO in June 2024 when he replaced former CEO Therese Log-Bergjord, who led the Nutreco-owned company for seven years.