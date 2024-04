Therese Log Bergjord, the CEO of aquaculture feed giant Skretting for the past seven years, will step down from her role on June 1, the company announced Monday.

Log Bergjord will be succeeded by Bastiaan van Tilburg, currently the managing director for Trouw Nutrition Europe and Central Asia.

"I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at Skretting and as part of the Nutreco leadership team," said Log Bergjord in a statement.