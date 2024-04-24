Cermaq Canada on Wednesday said it has committed to trialing Cargill’s salmon feed made with Veramaris algal oil in several of its farms in British Columbia.

“Testing Veramaris algal oil in our salmon feed is a significant step towards supporting our fish health, product quality and sustainability goals, while reducing our dependence on marine resources,” said German Campos, production director for Cermaq Canada.

Netherlands-based Veramaris in March was granted the first market authorization in Canada for the inclusion of algal oil in feeds for salmonid species.