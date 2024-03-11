Alternative aquaculture feed ingredient producer Veramaris has been granted the first market authorization in Canada for the inclusion of algal oil in feeds for salmonid species.

It comes at the end of a three year registration process for the company.

The algal oil, produced in Nebraska, United States, supports the aquaculture industry's move towards adopting alternative omega-3 sources and reducing dependency on fish oil as a primary source of essential fatty acids for salmon feed.

"Securing authorization in Canada is an important step not only for Veramaris but also for the entire aquaculture industry," says Veramaris CEO Gertjan de Koning.