United Arab Emirates (UAE) land-based salmon farmer Ocean Harvest appointed Jawad Jamil CEO as it prepares to launch its first project.
Ocean Harvest was founded in 2021 by Robert Kupstas.
The hire comes at a 'critical juncture' for the commercial-scale land-based salmon farming venture, as it prepares to launch its inaugural project.
