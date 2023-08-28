Land-based salmon farmer Danish Salmon, which is backed by Japanese seafood giants Marubeni and Nissui, is in the processing of finalizing its large expansion project, which it says will more than double production to 2,700 metric tons in 2024.
Marubeni, Nissui-backed land-based farmer Danish Salmon to more than double production in 2024 as it eyes more stable profitability
‘We believe with the higher production we can achieve much more stable profitability,’ CEO tells IntraFish.
28 August 2023
