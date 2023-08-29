Salmon market analysts delivered a scathing assessment of the outlook for US land-based producer Atlantic Sapphire after the company said it expects to rely on support from major shareholders after breaching minimum liquidity requirements linked to loans on its farm in Florida.
'They can't continue to burn cash at this rate,' DNB analyst warns on Atlantic Sapphire outlook
Water temperature issues are the latest in a string of setbacks that have dogged Atlantic Sapphire, and now executives need fresh funding to keep operations running.
29 August 2023 18:57 GMT Updated 29 August 2023 18:57 GMT
