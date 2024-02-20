The European Commission's trade department, DG Trade, is expected to imminently present its findings on the growing problem of illegal exports of Norwegian salmon with wounds or other defects.

DG Trade has investigated the legal and economic aspects of the case since September 2023 and an action plan regarding the next steps is due, Danish Seafood Association Director Poul Melgaard Jensen told IntraFish.

The first decision expected from DG Trade is whether there is actually a case to be brought, Melgaard Jensen said, adding this is something his association "surely expects."