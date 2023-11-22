A surge in "illegal exports" of salmon with deficiencies, such as wounds in the skin, from Norway into the European Union (EU) and elsewhere for processing is causing "disturbance" on the wider market amounting to unfair competition, according to Danish processors.

In Norway farmed salmon is graded into "superior", "ordinary" and "production" salmon. If there are any wounds or other deformities on the fish, these will be sorted as "production".

It is illegal under Norway's fish quality regulations, for Norwegian companies to export "production" salmon without treating it first, by removing skin, or processing it into cutlets or fillets, for example.