With Russia continuing to flood Japan and other key global markets with cheap surimi, Alaska pollock producers are foregoing production of the format, instead increasing block production to serve US quick-service (QSR) demand.

US producers this year say they continue to see solid growth in deepskin -- a cut that removes the pinbone and the fat line -- used by the seafood industry's most valuable customers, including for McDonald's for its Filet-o-Fish sandwiches.

While US pinbone-out (PBO) pollock fillet block prices remain below $4,000 (€3,663) per metric ton, deepskin blocks can currently fetch prices above the $4,000 range.