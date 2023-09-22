Land-based aquaculture company Kingfish Maine is planning another harvest of its yellowtail in November to distribute to select restaurants in the United States.

This comes as the company's US operations team is focused on building broodstock numbers and preparing pre-design for its production facility in Jonesport, northeastern United States.

“The momentum in Maine is tremendous at this time,” said Vincent Erenst, CEO of The Kingfish Company, parent company of Kingfish Maine.

“We credit not only our strong team in Maine but the supportive community of Jonesport, which will benefit from the economic development which we will provide to the region.”