Plant-based seafood brand Konscious Foods, which already has its sushi available at Whole Foods stores nationwide, said it has now launched into US foodservice.

The British Columbia-based company said several products will now enter the US foodservice market. Those include four varieties of plant-based sushi such as the California, salmon avocado, tuna avocado and rainbow roll. The company will also offer salmon block or poke cubes and tuna block or poke cubes to US foodservice programs. The company is also offering a Sno’ crab pack and four varieties of "plant-forward" onigiri.

The news follows the company closing a financing round earlier this year for $26 million (€24 million) to expand into foodservice and retail in North America.

Over the past three years, Protein Industries Canada and industry partners have invested more than CAD 485 million (€346.4 million/$357.8 million) into growing Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredients sector, according to Konscious Foods.

The company has also appointed Affinity Group Canada as broker for the Canadian market, it said.

Last year Konscious Foods launched its frozen sushi, poke bowls and onigiri in 4,500 retailers across North America, as well as a ready-to-eat items featured in the sushi counters of Whole Foods Market.