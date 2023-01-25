Cell-based salmon group Wildtype expects American consumers will see their product at select US restaurants sometime this year.

The company could be one of the first in the United States to launch cell-based food commercially.

Wildtype's pilot plant in San Francisco is gearing up to produce enough of its ready-to-eat, sushi-grade salmon portions to supply a "handful of restaurants" sometime later this year, Wildtype Co-Founder Aryé Elfenbein told IntraFish.

"We will have the product on the menu in a small number of places while we get customer feedback about all attributes of product," he explained.