Ecuadorian shrimp producer Omarsa has received a $20 million (€18.3 million) loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) -- part of the World Bank Group -- to develop a new 536-hectare shrimp farm in Guayas, Ecuador.

The goal is to promote a sustainable and competitive export-oriented shrimp sector in the country, said the IFC, creating jobs and boosting the Ecuadorian economy.

The new farm—certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)—will be equipped with technologies to minimize feed loss and waste in supply chains.