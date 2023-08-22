While some in the US shrimp market are calling for retailers to take action to reduce stubbornly high inventories, others say this is already happening and that the real issue is poor demand.
Latest Jobs
Battle of attrition: Anemic consumer demand continues to hamper efforts to sell off US shrimp inventories
The current backlog and record low prices created by a combination of factors would have been scarcely imaginable before the global COVID-19 pandemic.
22 August 2023 13:28 GMT Updated 22 August 2023 13:28 GMT
By