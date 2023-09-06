Sandro Coglitore, general manager of Ecuador’s second largest shrimp producer, Omarsa, called on the global industry to unite and start promoting shrimp to consumers in more generic terms in order to boost consumption and keep production and prices strong.
'At least a pound a year': Omarsa CEO challenges the farmed shrimp industry to come together to drive up per capita consumption
"The actual fact is farmers are going out of business as we speak, the industry is suffering," said Coglitore.
6 September 2023 2:23 GMT Updated 6 September 2023 2:31 GMT
