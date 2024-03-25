A lack of inventory for lobster from both Maine and Canada has US buyers scrambling for live lobster ahead of the major spring fishing season.

In 2023, Maine fishermen's lobster landings were at 93.7 million pounds, the lowest figure since 2009, according to recent data released by the Maine Department of Marine Resource. Prices paid to fishermen increased from $3.97 (€3.67) per pound in 2022 to $4.95 (€4.58) per pound in 2023, netting harvesters an additional $72 million (€66.6 million) compared to the previous year.