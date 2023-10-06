Norwegian farmed salmon prices are gradually coming down this week, with the largest sizes taking the biggest hit, salmon suppliers told IntraFish on Friday afternoon.

Despite increased demand from Europe after the summer holiday period, more supply is helping drive prices down, several producers, exporters and processors said.

The spot price for sizes 3 to 5 kilos this week is NOK 79 (€6.80/$7.10) to NOK 80 (€6.90/$7.20), one industry source told IntraFish.

The European market is back after the holidays and the export figures are good, so the demand is there which is helping to keep prices up.