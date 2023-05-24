A proposed $178 million (€166 million) land-based salmon project in Muskegon County in the US state of Michigan received approval for massive bond funding.

A resolution was unanimously approved for a "Private Activity Bond Inducement for Sewage/Solid Waste" for up to $100 million by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board Tuesday for the Atlantis Fish Co., reported the news site Michigan Live.

The company's CEO Joe Krider told the economic development agency Tuesday that Meijer, Gordon Food Service and SpartanNash are among Atlantis’ expected customers, reported the news site.