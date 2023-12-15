US broadline distribution giant Sysco is terminating its contract and relationship with China-based processing plant Shandong Haidu following a meeting with California Democratic lawmaker Jared Huffman's office.

Sysco's revenue for the 12 months ending September 30, 2023 was $76.81 billion. Seafood accounted for 4 percent, or $3 billion, of its sales in 2023, the company said in its annual report.

In the Dec. 14 letter, Huffman lauded the move by Sysco to cut ties with the processor, citing the processor's connections to a major investigation by the nonprofit Ocean Outlaw Project that found widespread use of forced labor at Chinese suppliers whose products are sold in the US market at leading retailers such as Costco, Albertsons and others.