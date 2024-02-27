California-based startup BlueNalu announced Tuesday it is joining the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), becoming the first maker of cell-cultured seafood to join the group, the largest seafood trade association in the United States.

Cell-cultured seafood is seafood grown in a laboratory environment from fish cells.

BlueNalu will also serve as a founding member of NFI’s inaugural Sushi Council. The company plans to manufacture and sell cell-cultured mahi mahi, red snapper, bluefin tuna and yellowtail species. BlueNalu currently operates out of a pilot facility in San Diego.