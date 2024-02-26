Leading Canada-based seafood supplier High Liner Foods and US broadline distribution giant Sysco have both suspended their relationships with a Chinese processor that has been accused of using forced labor from North Korea at its facility.

The allegations, which were published recently by the Outlaw Ocean Project, showed that as recently as December there were between 50 to 70 North Korean workers at Dalian Haiqing Food Co. Ltd. in Dandong. High Liner Foods was the consignee for shipments of seafood, including pollock and cod, from Dalian Haiqing between August 2017 and August 2023, according to the Outlaw Ocean Project.