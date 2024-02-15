US shrimp supplier Mazzetta has lost its longtime vice president of of business development.

Matt Simpson left the role after nearly a decade of being involved with operations, procurement and sales.

“Matt has been a big part of our successes over the past decade.” said Tom Mazzetta, founder and CEO. “We appreciate Matt’s commitment to the company, our customers, and our suppliers during his tenure with the company.”

Prior to joining the Illinois-based seafood company, Simpson served as executive vice president for global supply chain and procurement with Massachusetts-based Slade Gorton.

Mazzetta is a fully integrated importer, distributor, and producer of frozen seafood for the foodservice, grocery and broadliner market. The company also sells Oishii shrimp, a premium product it produces in partnership with Thai seafood giant CP Foods.