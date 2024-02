US seafood distributor Seattle Fish Company has named Christian Maas as its new president. He will also serve as president of sister company Lombardi Brothers Meats.

Maas succeeds Derek Figueroa, who is retiring in March after nearly 34 years of service.

Christian Maas Photo: Seattle Fish

Mass joined the Founders Group, parent company of Seattle Fish Co. and Lombardi Brothers Meats, in 2016, where he is a managing director and has served as president of three different companies within the group.