California-based seafood importer and distributor Lee Fish USA appointed Lisa Hogan its new vice president of business development, responsible for expanding the company’s network of foodservice and retail customers throughout North America.

Hogan marks the first significant hire for Lee Fish USA since the company was acquired by Sole Source Capital earlier this year, the company said.

She was most recently the vice president of business development of Santa Monica Seafoods, where she was a key part of their leadership team for the last 22 years.

Founded in 2001, Lee Fish USA sources more than 220 seafood species from a diverse base of global suppliers. The company said it has relationships and semi-exclusive sourcing arrangements in New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

“Lisa brings an expansive network and longstanding expertise in the seafood industry to Lee Fish USA, and we are excited for her leadership, which will help lay the groundwork for our company’s ongoing expansion," said Myles Bowker, CEO of Lee Fish USA.