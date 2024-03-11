After a busy start to the year for job changes, things did not slow in February with a number of seafood executives changing roles.

Here is our roundup of the biggest movers last month.

--

Former Sysco seafood executive joins US seafood supplier

Seafood industry veteran Eric Buckner was named the new chief commercial officer at US seafood importer PanaPesca USA.

The Massachusetts-based company supplies a range of seafood, including mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and finfish.

Buckner told IntraFish he will be working with the PanaPesca team to lead commercial sales and marketing efforts.

Buckner has 35 years of experience in the foodservice business.