US-based Heartland Catfish Company has hired Linda Farnsworth Gwinn as its new regional sales manager.

Gwinn has spent most of her career as a food broker, establishing products in the foodservice industry.

She worked with Heartland Catfish as a broker and has also previously worked with HOPCO Foodservice and CORE Foodservice.

Heartland said it has plans to expand its distribution and overall growth in the foodservice sector.

In her role, she will work with customers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Founded in 1996, Mississippi-based Heartland Catfish is one of the largest farmed catfish producers in the United States.