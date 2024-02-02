Seafood industry veteran Eric Buckner has been named the new chief commercial officer at US seafood importer PanaPesca USA.

The Massachusetts-based company supplies a range of seafood, including mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and finfish.

Buckner told IntraFish he will be working with the PanaPesca team to lead commercial sales and marketing efforts.

Buckner has 35 years of experience in the foodservice business.

He spent more than 15 years with $68 billion (€63 billion) US broadline distributor Sysco, serving as senior director seafood, canned and frozen fruits and vegetables from 2012 to 2019. He also served as president of Florida-based North Star Seafood, a Sysco company.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Eric’s caliber joining us at PanaPesca, as he will be a valuable asset to the company and the team.” said Michael Davis CEO PanaPesca USA.