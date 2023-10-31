Rod Hepponstall, ex-CEO of Canadian seafood heavyweight High Liner, has been appointed CEO at C.H. Guenther & Son, a leading producer of branded and private label food products for foodservice.

San Antonio, Texas- based C.H. Guenther & Son is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. CHG has more than 4,600 employees in 29 food manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada and Western Europe.

Hepponstall worked at High Liner as CEO for over five years but resigned