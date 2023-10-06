Where have all the seafood consumers gone?

This year will go down as one of the most perplexing and scary years in recent memory for seafood suppliers. Across almost every species, seafood sales volumes at retail have slipped month after month compared to a year ago. And this is happening in markets throughout Europe, North America and elsewhere.

It is is as if the world suddenly decided it no longer likes seafood.

Of course, that is not the case -- hopefully -- but the massive gains in the consumption of seafood at home seen during the COVID years of 2020 and 2021, have given way to a period of frighteningly weak consumer purchasing of fish and shellfish.