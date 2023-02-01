Roger O'Brien, CEO of California seafood wholesaler Santa Monica Seafood, knows firsthand the challenges of selling fish and shellfish to US foodservice and retail buyers in 2023.

The year has been dominated by high inflation that has driven consumers to tighten their belts and reign in spending on groceries and restaurant dining among an array of other purchases.

The straight-talking O'Brien, while not yet quite ready to forecast what the new year will bring, said he learned 24 important lessons from the challenges of 2023.