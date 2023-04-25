You won't find any imported farmed shrimp on the menu at the Shuckin' Shack. In fact, you won't find much imported seafood at all, and that's intentional, Matt Piccinin, co-founder of the restaurant chain that operates 19 outlets in the southeastern United States, told IntraFish.

Wilmington, North Carolina-based Shuckin' Shack menus wild-caught US Gulf of Mexico shrimp, a product Piccinin believes is superior to imported farmed shrimp.

Piccinin's connection to US-caught shrimp dates back to his father, Mario, who was director of operations from 2005 until 2009 for Wild American Shrimp Inc.,