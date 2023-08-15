While the levels of inflation seen over the last two years are starting to wane, food prices have remained stubbornly high, forcing consumers to cut their food spending on a range of items, including seafood.
Wells Fargo: 'Embedded inflation' persists, but seafood holds advantages over other inflation-plagued proteins heading into the fall
Inflation is easing, but the seafood supply chain is still in need of a correction at the wholesale level.
15 August 2023 13:22 GMT Updated 15 August 2023 16:08 GMT
