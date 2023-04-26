For the past several years, the Alaska seafood processing sector has faced a labor shortage, particularly when it comes to hiring thousands of processing workers required for the summer salmon season.

And this year is not looking much different, despite a major increase in the number of visas available to hire foreign workers. For the full 2023 fiscal year, the US government has made 64,716 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas available to US employers, an 85 percent increase from last year's allocation.