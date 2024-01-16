Seafood veterans Randy Rhodes and Dana Bartholomew have joined forces to create a new consulting partnership to assist US and global companies interested in building their presence and sales in the US market.

Dana Bartholomew

Leveraging their extensive backgrounds, the partnership is designed to address the changing supply chains in both the US and global seafood markets, Randy Rhodes told IntraFish.

"The partnership introduces the combined expertise of our group in sales, networking/structure, distribution, aquaculture, sustainability/traceability, logistics, and global relationships," he said.