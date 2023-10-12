US restaurant chain Denny's is featuring wild Alaska salmon supplied by Seattle-based Trident Seafoods as a limited-time menu item this month as part of a National Seafood Month promotion in conjunction with the the marketing association Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP).

Denny's, one of the largest restaurant chains in the United States, operates over 1,400 units throughout the country.

This is the second consecutive year SNP and Denny's have teamed up to promote seafood during October.

This year's promotion, "Fall In Love With Seafood," features grilled Alaska salmon with a choice of two side dishes.