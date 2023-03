Massachusetts's seafood supplier North Coast Seafoods has launched a new line of products using kelp along with plant-based ingredients, touting kelp's climate-friendliness and status as a superfood.

The company's Kelp Meatballs and Burgers use primarily kelp from Maine as an ingredient but also include green chickpeas, brown rice and spices.

The new products are available for retailers, foodservice, and higher education now, according to a statement the company posted in Perishable News.