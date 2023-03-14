The US Alaska pollock fillet supply for domestic consumption has increased 30 percent from last year to more than 59,000 metric tons, the second-highest since 2011, driven by increasing demand.

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) unveiled the data Monday. Craig Morris, CEO of GAPP, said the demand increase is due in part to Alaska pollock closing the gap with competitors when it comes to name recognition among US consumers and positive perceptions of the fish.

Sales of Alaska pollock have overtaken those of cod at retail in the United Kingdom, and could surpass salmon in 2024, Andrew Allchurch procurement director at Young's Seafood parent Sofina, recently told delegates at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum (NASF) in Bergen, Norway.