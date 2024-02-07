US-based international seafood suppler Harvest of the Sea, formerly known as Ore-Cal Corporation, has rebranded and diversified its product lines, according to the company.

The Los Angeles-based company has been in business since 1961, but said the rebranding introduces a fresh corporate identity and positions Harvest of the Sea as a sub-brand within what the company calls its Social Kitchens (SK) Food Brands portfolio.

Targeting foodservice operators, the SK line is designed to meet the demands of chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary professionals.